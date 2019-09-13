Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 13 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Barlow)

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of The Curragh.

Wife of the late Jim.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Kay, Carmel and Pat, sons Dick and William, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends Of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Cross

Grove Heights, Robertstown, Kildare



Son of the late Tosh and Lizzie. Father of the late Mary and Ian.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, sons Thomas and Steven, daughters Donna and Rosie, grandson Calvin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 3pm on Sunday. Removal on Sunday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paul Kenny

Gortreagh, Croagh, Limerick / Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his father Tansy. Survived by his loving wife Carmel (nee Madigan) daughters Reba, Mika and Donna, mother Ethna, sisters Caroline, Susan and Deirdre, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in Gortreagh, Croagh (V947F1W) this Saturday September 14th from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at St John The Baptist Church, Croagh for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Leo Bean

Maynooth, Kildare



Bean, Leo, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, September 12th 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved husband of the late Rose & brother of the late Liam, Seán & Marie, deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughters Eithne & Elaine, daughter-in-law Betty, grandchildren Seán & Róisín, sisters Una & Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Donohoe (née Anderson)

Allendale, Baronstown, Milltown, Kildare



Formerly of Robertstown and Allenwood.

Sister of the late Eveleen.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Stephen, children Stephanie, Anthony, Moira, Alan, Frances and Kate, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephew Clive, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 4o'clock on Friday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30 to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem mass at 10o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Lung Fibrosis Association" donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Joe (Swagy) Swayne

46 Mill View. Thorn Road, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare



Joe (Swagy) Swayne, 46 Millview, Thorn Road, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare, September 11th 2019 at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Anita, sons Domnic and Jason, sisters Betty and Angela, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount on Friday from 5 o clock with prayers at 8 o clock. Removal from there on Saturday morning to The Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown arriving for 11 o clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

May Joe Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Wynne (née Maher)

Pairc Bhride, Athy, Kildare



Mary Wynne (nee Maher) late of 85 Pairc Bhride, Athy and Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Athy on Friday, 13th, from 4pm until conclusion of the Rosary which starts at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.45 from Thompson’s Funeral Home to St. Michael's Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.





The death has occurred of Sean Campbell

Castledermot, Kildare / Raheny, Dublin



Campbell, Sean, Castledermot, Co. Kildare and late of Grange Park, Raheny, Dublin, September 9th 2019, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Tori, brothers Kevin & Peter, sister Mary Jo, extended family & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, followed by a private cremation at a later date. Family flowers only please.