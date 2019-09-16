Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 16 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) FARRELL (née Coneely)

Moatville, Abbey Road, Naas, Kildare / Athy, Kildare / Kilnamona, Clare



Formerly of Milltown, Athy, Co. Kildare and Kilnamona, Co. Clare. Beloved wife of the late John, predeceased by her sisters Susan (Ryan), Peggy (Birmingham) and Patricia (Coneely). Sadly missed by her loving sister Maura, brother James, nieces, nephews, the extended Farrell and Coneely families, the community of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (eircode W91 CD0K) on Monday from 4pm with Removal at 6pm arriving at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas at 6.30pm, (eircode W91 K6CT). Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to St. Michael's Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Una Kiernan (née Bean)

Main St., Maynooth, Kildare



Kiernan (nee Bean), Una, Main St., Maynooth, Co. Kildare, September 14th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Ned (Edward) and sister of the late Leo, Liam, Seán & Marie, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marie, son William, son-in-law José, daughter-in-law Noreen, sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Marie's residence (W23W5C6) on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann SMYTH

Rostigue, Clondown, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



Late of Sragh House, Rahan Road, Tullamore. Peacefully after a short illness at Naas General Hospital. Pre deceased by her parents John and Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Paul, John and Noel, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, all her carers at Rostigue, Monasterevin, and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Rostigue, Monasterevin (W34 KD98), on Sunday from 7pm until 9pm. Reposing on Monday at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore (R35 FC84), from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

The death has occurred of John Edward (Chump) KELLY

Naas, Kildare



Kelly (Naas) - Sept 13, 2019, (suddenly), at Naas General Hospital, John Edward (Chump); Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tony and Christy, sisters Chrissy and Bridget, nephews and nieces especially Katie and Damien, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Barlow)

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of The Curragh.

Wife of the late Jim.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Kay, Carmel and Pat, sons Dick and William, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 10o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends Of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.