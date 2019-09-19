Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, 19 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Har Patrick Wall

William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughters Pamela, Louise and Edel, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY HAR REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 12 noon on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Donation box in church.

The death has occurred of Aaron Devine

Sallins, Kildare / Knocklyon, Dublin



Devine, Aaron, Sallins, Co. Kildare & late of Knocklyon, Co. Dublin, September 18th 2019, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Lorraine, son Josh, daughter Holly, mother Linda, father Mick, mother-in-law Carmel, father-in-law Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and close friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Violet Nolan (née Garden)

Ozanham Court, Kildare Town, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



Formerly of Ivy Trust Flats, Kevin Street, Dublin.

Wife of the late Edward.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving sons Eddie, Michael and Brian, daughters Veronica and Patricia, daughter in law Maura, son in law Dave, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Jean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Violet Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 6o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigids Parish Church, Kildare Town, for requiem mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare Town". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Charlotte (May) Roche (née Callan)

Station Road, Allenwood, Kildare



Wife of the late Patsy.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving children Linda, James, Imelda and Patrick, sons in law Sean and Ray, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren, great granddaughter, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home from 12 noon on Thursday and Friday with rosary both nights at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie) Braithwaite (née Alfred)

Athy, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare



Braithwaite (nee Alfred), Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie), Athy, late of Sallins, Co Kildare, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, dearly loved mother of Ken, Alan and Joan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Susan and Pamela, Joan’s partner Eamon, grandchildren Andrew, Sandra, David, Mark, great-grandchild Liam, brother Bertie, sister-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Thursday 19th September at 2.30pm in St Michael’s Church of Ireland, Athy, burial afterwards in St. John’s Church of Ireland Graveyard, Yellow Bog, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

“The day thou gavest Lord is ended”