Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 25 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Ann (Annie) DOYLE (née Redmond)

Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare / Enniscorthy, Wexford



Peacefully, at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Ann (Annie), loving wife of Jim and dear mother of Barry, Kieran, Declan and Jean. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Margaret and Nellie, brother Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Maynooth Community Care unit on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Enniscorthy arriving at 4pm approx.

House Private.

The death has occurred of Alec Crosse

Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary / Kildare



Crosse: Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh Tipperary, September 24th 2019. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel. Alec is Predeceased by his brothers Eamonn and Gerry, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Betty (nee Rooney, Rowanville, Kildare Town), sons Alec and Adrian, daughters Anne and Maria, sisters Mary and Kay, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Thursday (September 26th) from 5pm with removal 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Friday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Sargent

Rathmore, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Sargent, James (Jim) Greenmount, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare. September 23rd 2019. Loving husband of Pattie and father of Rita, Dermot, Sean, David and Noel. Will be dearly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home W91NH00 on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving for 10.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the Church.

The death has occurred of Eilis Costello (née O'Gorman)

Station Bridge, Sallins, Kildare



Costello (nee O'Gorman) Eilis, Station Bridge, Sallins & late of Cooleragh, Co. Kildare, September 23rd 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of the late Nico and sister of the late Patrick and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Sr. Sheila, brothers Seamus, Sean, Noel and Laurence, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Michael Curtis

Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Birr, Offaly / Laois



Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy and Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's residence, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Ita (Curtis née Hyland), his parents Michael and Catherine, brothers Lar and Jimmy and godchild Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son-in-law Niall, adored grandchildren Neil-Joseph and Sean-Michael, brothers Johnny, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Betty, Peg and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Marie and Niall Mahers's residence (R42 YE94), Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Seir Kieran's Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please .

The death has occurred of Daniel Grimes

Kilteel, Kildare



Grimes Daniel (Dan) The Lodge, Kilteel, Rathmore, Co. Kildare. September 21st 2019. Loving son of Paul and Karen and treasured brother of Laura. Will be dearly missed by his family, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandaunts, granduncles, work collegues and a large circle of close friends.

Reposing at his home W91Y2PE on Tuesday from 5.00p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 2.00p.m. Funeral Service followed by Cremation Service in the Victorian Chapel Mt. Jerome, at 4.00 p.m.