Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 25 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Catherine F. (Kay) CULLEN (née Nolan)

Curragh Grange, Newbridge, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare



CULLEN (née Nolan) Catherine F. (Kay), Curragh Grange, Newbridge and Grange House, Rathangan, Co. Kildare - 24th September 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Wife of the late Thomas J., predeceased by her sisters Emily Watson and Bobbie Murphy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Catherine, Hylda (Adams), Michael and Donal (Dan), grandchildren Mark, Sophie, Robyn and Louisa, sons-in-law Peter and Gerald, daughter-in-law Ursula, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge (Eircode W12 W584) on Thursday (26th) from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Milltown (Eircode W12 AX78) arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (27th) at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May Kay Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Kenneth (Francis) MULHALL

St. Joseph's Avenue, Newbridge, Kildare



MULHALL Kenneth (Francis) St. Joseph's Avenue, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Chippenham, Wiltshire - 25th September 2019 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter Ann - Louise, sons Alastair and Luis, grandchildren Harriet and Rosemund, brothers and sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kenneth Rest in Peace

Private cremation followed by funeral in England at a later date.

The death has occurred of Alec Crosse

Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary / Kildare



Crosse: Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh Tipperary, September 24th 2019. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel, Alec: Predeceased by his brothers Eamonn and Gerry, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Betty (nee Rooney, Rowanville, Kildare Town), sons Alec and Adrian, daughters Anne and Maria, sisters Mary and Kay, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Thursday (September 26th) from 5pm with removal 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Friday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Sargent

Rathmore, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Sargent, James (Jim) Greenmount, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare. September 23rd 2019. Loving husband of Pattie and father of Rita, Dermot, Sean, David and Noel. Will be dearly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home W91NH00 on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving for 10.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the Church.

The death has occurred of Eilis Costello (née O'Gorman)

Station Bridge, Sallins, Kildare



Costello (nee O'Gorman) Eilis, Station Bridge, Sallins & late of Cooleragh, Co. Kildare, September 23rd 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of the late Nico and sister of the late Patrick and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Sr. Sheila, brothers Seamus, Sean, Noel and Laurence, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Michael Curtis

Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Birr, Offaly / Laois



Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy and Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's residence, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Ita (Curtis née Hyland), his parents Michael and Catherine, brothers Lar and Jimmy and godchild Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son-in-law Niall, adored grandchildren Neil-Joseph and Sean-Michael, brothers Johnny, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Betty, Peg and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Marie and Niall Mahers's residence (R42 YE94), Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Seir Kieran's Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.