Co Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 9 October, 2019

The death has occurred of John Finnan

Emily Square, Athy, Kildare / Naas, Kildare





Our beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend; sadly missed by his loving parents John and Claire, his sisters Emer, Ciara and Mary, his brothers- in-law Eoin, Ken and Steven, his nephew’s Alastair, Jack, Archie, Joshua and Toby , his niece Hannah, relatives and many friends. R.I.P.



Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Tuesday afternoon with prayers at 6pm.



Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 7pm.



Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.Refreshments in honour of John at Clanard Court Hotel Athy after the burial.Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Kearns

Old Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin



Formerly of Mount Anthony, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

May Lawrence rest in peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre St., Newbridge from 2pm on Wednesday. Rosary at 5pm. Removal on Wednesday at 6pm, to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mutiple Sclerosis Ireland National Care Centre. Donations box in church and crematorium.

The death has occurred of James Keogh

Johnstownbridge, Enfield, Meath / Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Peacefully after a long illness at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. James, loving husband of Marian, dear father of Anne-Marie, Niamh and Louise and grandfather to Aoife and Sean. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Conor, brother Michael (Australia) sisters; Mary Roberts (New Zealand), Chris Rhattigan (Dromod), Anne Cole (Kinnegad), Betty Walsh (Enfield), Julie McGrath (Delvin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in the Church of St. Patrick, Johnstownbridge followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

House Private Please.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to oncology at St. James's hopsital c/o Dr. D O' Donnell.

The death has occurred of Martin Malone

No1 Holland Ave., Athy, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Shindella, Monasterevin. (Suddenly). Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his mother Betty, mother-in-law Kitty (Flemming), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Athy tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2:00pm with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of George OAKLEY

Dunboyne, Meath / Leixlip, Kildare



OAKLEY, George (Jarretstown, Dunboyne) October 8th, 2019 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kay, dear father of Ken, father-in-law of Carol and much loved grandfather of Cian and Shane. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Gerard and Neil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Thursday (10th October) from 4.30pm followed by his removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12noon followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“May George rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Alex WHELAN

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



WHELAN Alex (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 7th Oct 2019 (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, sons Michael, John and Alex, daughters Maria and Kathleen, sister Patricia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sister-in-law Teresa, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Alex Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home from Tuesday to Friday from 4 o'clock until 9 o'clock each day with Rosary on Thursday and Friday evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church. House Private on Saturday morning please.

The death has occurred of Marian Woolford

Rathmore, Kildare



Woolford Marian, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Surrey. October 7th 2019. Loving partner of Olga. Will be dearly missed by her family, sister Audrey, brother Roger, sister-in-law Pat, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday arriving for 11.20 a.m. Service.

“Nothing is lost that has been loved and Marian was loved so much.”

The death has occurred of Michael LAMBE

late of Lumville House, The Curragh, Kildare



LAMBE Michael (Oakdale Mursing Home, Portarlington & late of Lumville House, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 6th October 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Hospital. Michael, husband of the late Nuala; sadly missed by his loving daughters Lisa & Annique, sons Eoin & Ciaran, brother Vincent, grandchildren Adam, Naima, Evan, Eileen, Eddie & April, sisters-in-law Teresa, Betty & Eileen, sons-in-law Adrian & Serdar, daughter-in-law, Yvonne, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.