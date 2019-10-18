Co Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 18 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Sheila O'CONNOR (née Brady)

Celbridge, Kildare



O’CONNOR (née Brady), Sheila (late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare) October 17th 2019 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Christopher, Valerie, Irene, John, Fiona and the late Mary (in-infancy). Predeceased by her brothers John and Very Rev. Canon Bernard Brady and her sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Eldin, Nile and Yasmeen, sister Sr. Andrea Brady, sons-in-law Mensud and David, daughter-in-law Dahlia, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday from 4pm followed by her removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Saturday morning after 10am Mass followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Prayers in abundance.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Mark Byrne

Alymer Crescent, Kilcock, Kildare



Byrne Mark, Alymer Crescent, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. October 16th 2019. Loving son of Paula and Kevin (Sham).Will be dearly missed by his darling wife Saoirse, brother Neil and sister Emma, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew Max, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (W23W680) on Friday from 4.0’c to 8.0’c. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock arriving for 10.0’c Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of John Harris

Rheban House, Athy, Kildare



Brother of the Late Michael and Lucy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Beth, daughters Orla and Olivia, sons Seán and Karol, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters Pauline, Shelley and Mairin, sons-in-law John and Greg, daughter-in-law Majella and Karol's partner Audrey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Leo, Meg, Saoirse, Nellie and Senan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 K227) from 2pm on Friday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Saturday morning (via Bert Cross) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Osborne Ward, Tallaght Hospital.

The death has occurred of Kevin Smyth

Forest View, Pluckerstown, Kilmeague, Kildare / Doohamlet, Monaghan



Formerly of Doohamlet, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Connie, sons Barry and Kevin Jnr, daughters-in-law Edel and Karen, grandchildren Caoimhe, Saoirse, Aoife and Mia, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home (W91 PYR4) from 5.30pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Noel Brennan

Foxhill, Athy, Kildare / Castlecomer, Kilkenny



Noel Brennan, Athy, sadly passed away on October 15th surrounded by his loving family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Patricia, his daughters Rachel, Yvonne, Orla, Lorraine and Donna, sons in law Gary, Michael and Niall, his four much loved grandchildren Max, Fiadh, Ollie, and Fionn, his sister Helen, relatives and great friends.

Reposing at his home (R14HW21) for a celebration of his life from 5pm Thursday, 17th of October with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors at 10.30am Friday morning 18th October with procession from the GAA grounds to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, Co. Laois.

No flowers please. Donation Box in the church for St. Cecilia’s Ward, The Mater Hospital, where Noel was treated wonderfully by the medical team and nurses "who held him in the palm of their hands".

House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Frank KEOGH

Lakelands, Naas, Kildare / Kells, Meath



Formerly of Ballinlough, Kells, Co. Meath. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Susan and Brendan. Sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Liam, sisters Sr. Mary, Breege (O'Brien), Roisín (Mulligan) and Catherine (Blake), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Hazel, grandchildren Daniel, Alex, Gemma and Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas (eircode W91 K6CT) for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Samaritans. Donation box in Church.