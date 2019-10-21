Co Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 21 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Christopher Donovan

St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Kildare



Donovan, Christopher, St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, October 20th 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Aidan and David, daughters Josephine and Anita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brenda McBride

River Forest, Leixlip, Kildare



McBride Brenda, 18th October, 2019, River Forest, Leixlip and formerly of Greenhills, unexpectedly, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of the staff of Frank’s Ward, Tallaght Hospital. Beloved partner of Vinny, loving daughter of Peg and the late Ron and beloved sister of Colin, Val, and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving partner and his sons Keith and Dean, mother, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends, especially her four legged girls Holly and Sandy.

May Brenda rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Monday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm and on Tuesday afternoon from 12 noon to 7pm with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donation box in church.

The death has occurred of Tom Fox

Clonuff, Broadford, Kildare



Tom Fox Clonuff Broadford Co kildare October 20th 2019,suddenly at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret .Cherished Father of Patricia,Monica,Martha,Edward,Caitriona,Thomas and Mary Rose, Deeply regretted by his brother John,James,Martin and Edward,sister Harriet,sons in law,daughter in law ,brother in law ,sisters in law,granchildren,nieces,nephews,relatives and his many friends

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7.30pm.Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Mary's Church Broadford at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family Time on Thursday Morning Please

The death has occurred of Brendan (Peso) McKeown

Balkinstown, Nurney, Kildare



Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Liam, Ella, Ava. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his father Michael, mother Eileen, mother in law Bridgie, extended family relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (R51 FF21) on Monday from 4:00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am to arrive at the Sacret Heart Church, Nurney, for 12:00 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Rosary recital on Monday and Tuesday evening at 8:00pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Bridid's Hospice, The Curragh - donation box in church.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Scully)

Clondown, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Pat, and predeceased by her brother Tom. Much loved sister of Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother in law Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin, on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Barrett

Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Maddenstown. Father of the late Ger and Ann. Grandfather of the late Damien Rochford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Tessie, sons Tony, John, Patrick, Emmanuel, Mark and Elthin, daughters Phyllis, Bernadette, Margaret and Maria, Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 2 pm on Sunday with rosary at 4 o'clock. Reposing on Monday from 4 pm with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donations box in church.