Co Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 25 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Paul BRACKEN

Leixlip, Kildare / Gorey, Wexford



BRACKEN (Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare) October 23rd, 2019 (peacefully) at his home. Paul, beloved husband of Alice, dear father of Linda, Paul, Amanda, Denise, Patrick, Michelle and Bernadine and dear brother of Elizabeth, Brigid and the late Matthew and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, mother-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Michael Casey

Sallins, Kildare



Casey Michael, Castlesize Way, Sallins and formerly of Walshestown, Punchestown, Co. Kildare. October 23rd 2019. Husband of the late Anne and loving father of Christopher, Helen and Lesley. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Barbara, sons-in-law Eamonn and William,

brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Friday from 4.0’c to 7.0’c. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11.0’c Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the West Wicklow Dogs as Friends. Assistance Dogs to the Elderly.

House Private

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) DORAN

Ballitore, Kildare / Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow



Andrew (Andy) Doran, Castledermot and Ballitore Co. Kildare, died October 24th at the District Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by his much loved daughter Amy and his parents Annie and James. Sadly missed by his son Andrew, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday (October 25th) at 11am in the Church of SS Mary and Laurence, Crookstown. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No cards or flowers please, donations in lieu to the Friends of the Disctrict Hospital, Carlow.

The death has occurred of Patrick Dowling (Jnr)

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare



Private, 3rd Battalion, Connolly Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving children Lucy, Molly and Poppy, father Patrick, mother Margaret and partner Martin, brothers Damien and Nigel, sisters Marie, Alison and their partners, brother-in-law Brian, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and comrades.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 2 O'clock on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10 O’clock, arriving at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at Tallaght Hospital. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) King

Kilcock, Kildare / Dunboyne, Meath



King, Laurence (Larry), Kilcock, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dunboyne, Co. Meath, October 23rd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, children, Stephen, Noeleen, Jonathan and Pamela, seven grandchildren, father Paddy, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home today, Friday, from 6pm-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. For all enquiries please contact, Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patrick McDermott

Allenwood, Kildare



McDermott, Patrick, Ealing, London, England and late of Allenwood, Co. Kildare, October 21st 2019, peacefully in London. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday in The Holy Trinity Church, Allen, at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Larry Mooney

26 Derryoughter Kildangan, Monasterevin, Kildare / Portarlington, Laois



Formerly St Michael's Park Portarlington County Laois. Died unexpectedly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

The death has occurred of Peter O'Toole

(Formally of Kilrush, Athy) Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Kildare



Peter O'Toole, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare and formally of Kilrush, Athy, Co.Kildare. October 23rd 2019 peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Gretta. Cherished Father of Angela, Jennifer and Brian. Beloved Grandad to Becca, Amy, Hannah, James, Shane, Ashling, Christopher, Jason, Megan and Alice. Proud Great-Grandfather to Cora. Deeply regretted by his Sister and Brother Dina and Paddy, Sons-in-law Gearoid and Fran, Daughter-in-law Anita, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nieces, Nephews extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at his home in Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare (R56 E330) on Friday (25th October) from 4pm to 8.30pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday (26th October) to arrive at The Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St.Brigid's Cemetery Kilcullen. House private on Saturday morning please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation Box in house and Church.

May Peter Rest In Peace