Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, November 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Catherine Lewis (née Griffin)

Craddockstown Way, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughters Terri, Nicola and Lisa, son Gary, mother Mary, sisters Frances and Chris, brothers Pat, Martin and John, Terri's partner Neil, Nicola's partner John, grandchildren Cora, Cody, Kyle and Megan, mother-in-law Ethna, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan (née Fitzpatrick)

The Plains, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Saint James' Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, son Anthony, daughters Barbara, Martina and Geraldine, sons-in-law Malo and Geoff, daughter-in-law Inna,

grandchildren Oleg, Lloyd, James and Amelia, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters Carmel, Rose and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ann rest in peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 3 pm on Sunday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Anna SNELL (née Meehan)

New Abbey Road, Kilcullen, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



SNELL (née Meehan) Anna (New Abbey Road, Kilcullen and formerly of Blackrath, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 14th November 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Anna, wife of the late Frank; sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Seán, Frank, Seamus, Ben and Tom, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Anna Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Frank's house, Blackrath, The Curragh (Eircode R56DP62) from 5 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Martin Ayres

Clanough, Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Martin Ayres, Clanough, Enfield, Co. Meath, November 13th 2019, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his son Shane and daughter Charline, also Pauline and Suzanne, brothers Willie, Johnny, Thomas and Noel, sisters Marie, Bernadette, Kathleen, Geraldine, Elizabeth, Connie and Bridget, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

Reposing at the resisdence of his sister Geraldine Hogan (eircode W91 HW54) on Sunday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe Enfield (A83 XW11) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only on Monday Please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Dette) Corrigan (née Hughes)

late of Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare



CORRIGAN (née Hughes) Margaret (Dette), (Beech Park Nursing Home & late of Langton Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 14th November 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses & staff of Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Loving wife of the late Peter; deeply regretted by her brother Seán, brother-in-law, nephews & their families, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Reposing at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare from 4 o’clock till 7 o’clock on Friday with prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal by Anderson & Leahy funeral directors on Saturday morning at 9.15 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, for 10 o’clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Molloy

Camp, Tralee, Kerry / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Late of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Suddenly, beloved son of the late Marian and Charles and brother of the late Marian and Joseph; sadly missed by his loving daughters Chelsea, Shannon and Chantelle, sons Stephen, Alan, Thomas, Robert and Adam, son-in-law Ross, grandchildren Kaydan and Cameron, sister Maggie, brothers Patrick and Jack, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, (Eircode: W91 YN79) on Monday (November 18th) from 2.00p.m. until 6.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00a.m. followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.