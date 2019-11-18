Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 18 November, 2019

The death has occurred of May KING (née Lawler)

Killeen, Narraghmore, Kildare



King (nee Lawler) (Killeen, Narraghmore, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Kildare) - Nov 16, 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. May, beloved wife of the late Billy and dearly loved mother of Seamus, Marian, Brendan and Yvonne; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Rainer, daughters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, grandchildren Karen, Maya, Cian, Cayla, Naoise, Kiana and Alana, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday from 5pm to 8pm at her son’s residence at “Woodbine”, Killeen, Narraghmore (Eircode R14 VK51). Removal on Tuesday to SS Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Mary FLYNN

Elsinore, Hallahoise, Castledermot, Kildare



Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the care of The Mater Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank and deeply regretted by her sons David, Ray and John, her daughters in law June, Asia and Jasmine, her grandchildren, Frank, Donnacha and Sean Og, also Mary's brother Richard and sisters Philomena and Bernadette, her extended family and wide circle of friends.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of JOHN MILLER

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare



MILLER John (Orchard Park, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 16th November 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Dympna and father of the late Paul; deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends

May Paul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 3 o'clock on Tuesday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the church.

The death has occurred of Anne Gunshenan (née Vivash)

Abbeyfield, Kilcock, Kildare / Saggart, Dublin



Gunshenan (nee Vivash) Anne, Abbeyfield, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and late of Millroad, Saggart, Co. Dublin, November 15th 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, children John and Dominic, John's partner Emily, granddaughter Esme, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Anne will be reposing at home on Sunday from 4pm-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association of Ireland. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Geoghegan

Loughnamona Crescent, Leixlip, Kildare / Dunshaughlin, Meath



Geoghegan, Joseph (Joe), Loughnamona Crescent, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly Sion Farm, Leixlip and Derrockstown, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath. 15th November 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Much loved husband and best friend of Janet and loving father of Ryan. Predeceased by his brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by his family, sister June, brothers Pat, Austin, Oliver and David, mother-in-law Margaret, father-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, D15 on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine LEWIS (née Griffin)

Craddockstown Way, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughters Terri, Nicola and Lisa, son Gary, mother Mary, sisters Frances and Chris, brothers Pat, Martin and John, Terri's partner Neil, Nicola's partner John, grandchildren Cora, Cody, Kyle and Megan, mother-in-law Ethna, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

May She Rest In Peace.