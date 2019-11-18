Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 18 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Hilda Johnston (née Thompson)

Downings North, Prosperous, Kildare / Mountmellick, Laois



Johnston (nee Thompson), Hilda, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Clonaghdoo, Mountmellick, Co. Laois, November 16th 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Henry, children Cecil, Keith and Amanda, daughters in law, grandchildren Dylan, Chloe, Stephanie and Andrew, sister Dorothy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Millicent at 7.30PM. Funeral service on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045868230)

The death has occurred of Mary FLYNN

Elsinore, Hallahoise, Castledermot, Kildare



Mary passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of The Mater Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank and deeply regretted by her sons David, Ray and John, her daughters in law June, Asia and Jasmine, her grandchildren, Frank, Donnacha and Sean Og, also Mary's brother Richard and sisters Philomena and Bernadette, her extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at home (R14 RW 94) from 2 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Burial immediately afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery.

May Mary Rest in Peace

House Private Wednesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) MURPHY

Naas, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and dear father of Martina and Robert. Sadly missed by his loving son and daughter, sister Agnes, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Leslie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Andrew, Robbie, Rebecca, Hannah and Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (house private) at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in Church.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Raymond (Fred) Price

Celbridge, Kildare



Price Raymond (Fred) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) November 15th, 2019, (Suddenly). Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Raymond. Sadly missed by his loving sons Dwane, Scott and Cathal and their mother Paula, mother Kathleen, brothers Vincent, Cathal and Maurice, sisters Glenda and Kathrina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (19th November) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (20th November) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie Wright (née Bambrick)

Castlemitchell, Athy, Kildare / Stradbally, Laois



Late of Bawn, Stradbally. In her 98th year. In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the Late Billy. Sadly missed by her daughters Joan and Ann, sons Liam and John Joe, brothers Tom and Eamon, sister Teresa, sons-in-law Tony and Willie, daughter-in-law Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am Wednesday morning at arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

The death has occurred of Olive Wynne (née Doyle)

843 Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the Late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving children Christopher, Linda, Kevin, Susan, Denis, Mike and Darren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14 RW31) from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of May KING (née Lawler)

Killeen, Narraghmore, Kildare



King (nee Lawler) (Killeen, Narraghmore, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Kildare) - Nov 16, 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. May, beloved wife of the late Billy and dearly loved mother of Seamus, Marian, Brendan and Yvonne; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Rainer, daughters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, grandchildren Karen, Maya, Cian, Cayla, Naoise, Kiana and Alana, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday from 5pm to 8pm at her son’s residence at “Woodbine”, Killeen, Narraghmore (Eircode R14 VK51). Removal on Tuesday to SS Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of JOHN MILLER

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare



MILLER John (Orchard Park, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 16th November 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Dympna and father of the late Paul; deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 3 o'clock on Tuesday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the church.