Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 29 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Gallagher (née Fingleton)

Cloverlodge Nursing Home and Belview, Athy, Kildare



Kathleen (Kitty) Gallagher (nee Fingleton), Cloverlodge Nursing Home and late of Belview, Athy. Died peacefully surrounded by her family at Cloverlodge Nursing Home. Kitty will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 28th November, from 6pm to the conclusion of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors at 10.45am on Friday morning to St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Bolger

1, Liffey Court, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Offaly



Mary Bolger, 1, Liffey Court, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, formerly Cannecourt & Tubber, Co. Offaly, at Naas General Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving son Cillene, brother and sisters, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home Ballymount (Eircode W91 RX37) from 2pm on Sunday (1st December) until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7pm. Removal by Doyle's Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10am to St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Michael Booth

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Piercetown.

Husband of the late Patricia.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Bob, Liam, Frank, Mary, Eillen, Alacoque, Pat, John, Bernadette and Jacqueline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for Funeral Service at 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of Teresa MONAGHAN (née Fields)

Foxrock, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



MONAGHAN (née Fields) (Foxrock, Dublin 18, late of Kilcock, Co. Kildare) November 28, 2019 (peacefully) at home with her family at her side, Teresa, beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Jim, Paul, Karen and Suzanne; Sadly missed by her husband, children, daughters-in-law Mandy and Mary, sons-in-law Paddy and Eddie, her 12 adored grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Saturday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm at the farm in Kilcock. Removal Sunday to St. Coca’s Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilcock Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Nolan (née Kelly)

Inchaquire, Crookstown, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Fryanstown, Dunlavin and Ryansfield, Newbridge.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Theresa, Mick, Liam, Rosie, Pauline, Cathy, Tony, Olivia and Eugene, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 3pm on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of St. Mary and St. Laurence, Crookstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert (Rob) Pender

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare



Pender, Robert (Rob), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare, November 27th 2019, peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Esther (nee Fitzsimons) and John, sister Jackie, brothers Barry and Daniel, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm-8pm with prayers at 7:30pm. Removal on Saturday at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.