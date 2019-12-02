Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 2 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) WALSH

Caragh, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow



Retired member of An Garda Síochána, formerly of St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town. Beloved husband of Moira and father of Denise, Ian, Karl and Laura. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Willie, Jimmy, Ned, Matthew and Brendan, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Carl, grandchildren Connor, Mac and James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Caragh Cemetery.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzpatrick

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Rowanville. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Breda and father of the late John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Carmel, Rose and Betty, brother Tom, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 5pm on Monday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare town for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "the Friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Joseph Patrick McElroy

The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



McELROY Joseph Patrick (The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge and late of Ballyfair, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - November 28th, 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggy, children Amy, Ben and Grace, sons-in-law Dermot and Matt, grandchildren Elsa, Alannah, Edith, Toby, Heidi and Mercer, brothers Seán and Gerard, sisters Ann and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Con.

Now at Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday, December 2nd from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town for 12 o'clock Service. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland - East Midlands Branch. (https://www.parkinsons.ie/donate) Donations box in the Cathedral.

House Private on Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Rochfort

Connaught St., Kilcock, Kildare



Rochfort, James (Jim), Connaught St., Kilcock, Co. Kildare, November 30th 2019, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Andree and Genevieve, sons James and Julian, daughter in law Angela, Julian's partner Liz, sons in law Michael and David, brother Tom, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friend.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock, on Sunday from 4-6pm and on Monday from 3pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.