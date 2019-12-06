Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 6 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret O'BRIEN (née O'Toole-McCabe)

McAuley Place, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Blackmillershill, Co. Kildare. Margaret passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed and forever loved by her children Jacqueline, Jennifer & Richard, partner Michael, sons-in-law Ger & Niall, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Alan, Ciara, Jack, Amy, Ciaran and Daragh. Michael’s daughter Caroline and his sons Michael and Bernard and their families, Margaret's brothers and sisters Eugene, Anne, Christy, Pauline, Jimmy, Margaret and Francis and their families, her extended family and many friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funerals Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Betty Hickson (née Prendeville)

The Bridge, Lispole, Kerry / Naas, Kildare



Hickson (nee Prendeville) Betty, The Bridge, Lispole, Co. Kerry, December 6th 2019, in the excellent care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Betty, beloved wife of the late Bobby, loving and devoted mother of Noel, Séamus, John, Marian, Joan, Robert and Christopher. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family, brothers John and Michael, son in law Paul and Joan's partner Ciarán, daughters in law Mairéad, Nóirín and Hilda, grandchildren Jim, Seán, Marc, Sam, Lilia, Johnny, Éilís, Marcus and Sláine, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Rita, Bridget and Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6pm on Saturday (Dec. 7th). Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, Co. Kerry from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday (Dec. 8th), followed by removal to Lispole Church. Funeral Mass on Monday (Dec. 9th) at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Dunne

Tallaght, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Dunne, Christopher (Chris) (Naas and formerly Tallaght) 6th December 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. Chris will be deeply missed by his loving wife Lisa, son Josh, daughter Jorja, his dad Christy, sister Jacqui, brothers Karl and Garreth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Sheila Wisdom (née Roberston)

Celbridge, Kildare



WISDOM (née Robertson), Sheila (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) December 5th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late George William. Sadly missed by her loving son George, daughter Lilian, grandchildren Diane and Karen, great-grandson Josh, daughter-in-law Joan, son-in-law Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Sunday evening (December 8th) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. followed by private service and burial.

“Abide with me”

The death has occurred of Damian Dunne

Newberry, Castlemartin, Kilcullen, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Tallaght and Ballyfermot.

Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, son James, daughter Elaine, sisters Mary and Assumpta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Damian Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday morning at 11am in Glennons Funeral Home. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery, for burial at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ''The Motor Neurons Association''.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Frank) Murphy

Cherryville & fromerly Mynagh, Kildare Town, Kildare



Much loved brother of Peter, Gerard and Ciaran. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Aunt Kathleen, sister-in-law Mona, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, on Friday from 3:00pm with rosary recital at 5:00pm. Removal at 5:30pm to arrive at St Brigid's parish church for 6:00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh