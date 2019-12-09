Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 9 December, 2019

Anne Browne (née O'Keeffe) – Milltown, Athy

December 6, 2019, at her home. Beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of James, Audrey and Adele, devoted grandmother of Oisin, Sean, Gracie and Stella. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Alessandra, sons-in-law Tony and Shane, sisters Phil and Marie, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence (eircode R14 FW99) from 2pm on Saturday afternoon. Reposing from 2pm on Sunday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private Monday morning, please.