Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 16 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Nuala Mohan (née Crampsie)

17 Straffan Way, Sallins, Kildare / Letterkenny, Donegal



The death has taken place at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin on the 13th December 2019 of Nuala Mohan nee Crampsie, 17 Straffan Way, Sallins, Co. Kildare. Deeply missed by loving husband Rory and children Elena and Logan, parents Michael and Teresa Crampsie, sisters Evelyn Murray, Newtowncunningham, Laura McGinley Falcarragh, Áine Crampsie, Kildare and Claire O’Donnell, Letterkenny, brother Seamus, Newtowncunningham, parents-in-law Ann and Jim Mohan, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Nuala’s remains reposing at her parents' Michael and Teresa Crampsies' residence at Drumany, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 RRT6 from 5pm on Saturday 14th December 2019. One way system in operation from Lurgybrack Road. Funeral Mass on Monday 16th December 2019 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Good and New c/o any family member.

The death has occurred of Marie Wall

Ashville, Athy, Kildare



Marie Wall, Ashville, Athy, Co. Kildare, ex Irish Sugar Company, passed peacefully, on 15th December 2019, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sister Eilis, brother P.J., nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister’s residence 22 Ashville, Athy, from 4pm on Monday 16th December. Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Parish Church at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Eileen DELANEY

The Moate, Tinryland, Carlow / Kildare



Eileen Delaney, Leatherhead, London, England and formerly of The Moate, Tinryland, Carlow and Calverstown, Co. Kildare.

Cherished sister of Celia.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th December, at 11a.m in St. Joseph's Church, Tinryland, Carlow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Gorry

Tullylost, Rathangan, Kildare



Peter Gorry, Tullylost, Rathangan, Co. Kildare. December 14th 2019 (suddenly). Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Eileen and Chrissie, brother in law Mattie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, all his neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday (Dec 15th) from 5 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock and on Monday from 12 o'clock with removal at 6.30 to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in knavanstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Geraldine (Jelly) Leslie

Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



LESLIE, Geraldine (Jelly) (Celbridge & Leixlip, Co. Kildare) December 13th, 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Raphael’s, Celbridge. Beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret and adored sister of Fr. Pat, Kathleen, Mary, Lillie, Larry, Margaret and Ann. Geraldine will be sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law Peter and Oliver, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at St. Raphael’s, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (December 17th) between 4 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning (December 18th) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Emma Mackey (née Deane)

Kill, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



Mackey (nee Deane), Emma, Kill and late of Bishopscourt, Straffan, Co. Kildare, December 14th 2019, peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Donal, daughters Erin and Chloe, son Nathan, mother Mary, sisters Claire, Helen and Fiona, mother in law Elizabeth, father in law Donal, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces Abbie and Cora, nephew Daniel, cousins, especially Paula, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her mother Mary's residence (eircode W23H2D7) on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Climb4Clare, LGFA, Croke Park, Dublin 3. Donation box in church. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Betty Malone (née Nolan)

Shindella, Rathangan, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Joe and predeceased by her sons John and Martin. Much loved mother of, Josephine (Duignam) Ann (Donegan) Majella, Kathleen (Donegan) Joseph, Martina, Maria (McGuirk) and Gerry. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (R51 H702) on Tuesday from 12 noon with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:00am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's church Monasterevin for 11:00am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martha POWER (née Dillon)

Beechwood Avenue, Newbridge, Kildare



POWER (née Dillon) Martha (Beechwood Avenue, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 13th December 2019 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paddy). Sadly missed by her children Aileen, Brenda, Niall and Majella, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law John and sister-in-law Pat, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martha Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge (Eircode W12 W584), on Sunday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Donations box in the church.

To view the Funeral Mass online, please log on to Newbridge Parish Webcam:

http://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-webcam/



