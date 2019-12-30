Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 30 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Conlan

Renvyle, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Frances and brother of the late Tom and May.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne and Marie, son Michael, sons in law Colm and David, daughter in law Mary, brother Mick, sister Ell, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4o'clock on Wednesday (January 1st) with rosary at 7o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning (January 2nd) at 10.30 to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eamonn FENNELL

Celbridge, Kildare / Maryland, Dublin



FENNELL, Eamonn (Orchard View, Tearmann Mhuire, St. John of God Service, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Maryland, Dublin 8) December 29th, 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Rose and Edward and dear brother of Tony, Seamus, Anne and the late Gerry and Donal. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law Robbie, sisters-in-law Ita and Yolanda, niece, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (31st December) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Dolphin’s Barn on Thursday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. John of God Service.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Michael (Butcher) Mullen

Allenwood, Kildare



Formerly of Prosperous. Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Orla, son Michael (Mixer), son in law Joe, daughter in law Louise, his adoring grandchildren Abbie, Keyleigh, Connor, Cian, Mícheál and Daniel, brothers Dominic and Anthony (Bimbo), sisters Mary, Kitty, Maggie and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Butcher Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Synnott

Mooretown, Rathcoffey, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



Synnott, Thomas (Tom), Mooretown, Rathcoffey and late of Straffan, Co. Kildare, December 27th 2019, suddenly at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maura. Deeply regretted by his loving children Carol, Graham and Ian, partner Liz, son in law Gerry, daughters in law Marie and Jane, grandchildren, brothers Denis and Jim, sisters Eileen, Mary and Teresa, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Cully (née Kelly)

Clonbullogue, Offaly / Sandymount, Dublin / Kildare



Cully (nee Kelly), Patricia (Pat), Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly and late of Sandymount, Dublin 4, December 28th 2019, peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, deeply regretted by her loving son Joseph, daughters Catherine and Jean, daughter in law Geraldine, sons in law Mervyn and Joe, devoted grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Marie and Joseph, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Rathangan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rathangan Day Care Centre.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230