Co Kildare Obituaries for today, Friday, 3 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Raymond KEOGH

Maynooth, Kildare



KEOGH, Raymond, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 30th 2019, husband of the late Joan and father of Jonathan, Sarah, Rachel, Simon and Dominic.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday (January 3rd) from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Moyglare Rd., Maynooth (eircode W23N663) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

To stream funeral Mass please go to www.maynoothparish.org

The death has occurred of Shane Griffin

Church View, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Son of the late Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Hayley Ann and her mother Sylvia, sister Ciara and Maria, brother Patrick, brother in law Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

May Shane rest in peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "Care leavers Ireland". Donations box in church and in funeral home.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) PLANT (née Farrell)

Rathmichael, Shankill, Dublin / Broadford, Kildare



PLANT (née Farrell) (Rathmichael, Shankill, Co Dublin late of Carnamucklagh, Broadford, Co Kildare) January 1, 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness. Margaret (Peg), beloved wife of the late Willy, loving mother of Caroline, Suzanne and Thomas. Sadly missed by her children, adored grandchildren Mark and Sinéad, great-granddaughters Emily and Sophie, her brother Paul, the extended family and friends.

Reposing Friday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 3pm to 5pm with removal to St. Anne’s Church, Shankill arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral Saturday, after 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Broadford, Co Kildare.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alan Kavanagh

Bloomfield, Annacotty, Limerick / Kildare



Formerly of Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Son of the late Des. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (nee Murray), sons Scott and Jamie, daughter Amy, his mam Ann, brothers Gerry, Des and Brian, sisters Margaret, Frances, Gillian and Ann Marie, mother in law Winifred, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues, and friends.

May Alan Rest In Peace

Reposing at his mother's residence (W91 K7X8) from 1 o'clock on Thursday (Jan 2nd) with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning (Jan 3rd) at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Keeffe

Celbridge, Kildare



O’Keeffe (Celbridge Co. Kildare) December 31st. 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of the late Marie and dear father of Desmond, Maria, Derek and Laura and devoted grandfather of Lauren, Adam, Kian and Conall. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Eric and Ian, daughter-in-law Annmarie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening. Removal from his home to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Twomey

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare



Twomey (Dun Laoghaire Co Dublin, late of Maynooth) December 31st 2019 (peacefully) in St Vincent’s Private hospital; Margaret (Maggie) loving mother of Lee, Nikki and Juliette. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law Rob, Andy and Domhnall, grandchildren Fredo, Max, Sonny and Sylvie, her sisters Mary, Sheila, Eileen and Abyna, brother Tony, extended family, close friends and best friend Olwyn.

Removal Saturday from Quinn’s of Glasthule, to St Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by a Private Cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to a Charity of your choice.

May Eternal light shine upon you, and may you rest in peace.