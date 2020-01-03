Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 3 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Frances (Fran Doyle) Lambe

Irongrange, Baltinglass, Wicklow / Castledermot, Kildare



Frances (Fran Doyle), Lambe, Irongrange, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, January 2nd 2019. (Suddenly, but peacefully, at her residence). Loving wife of Seamus and devoted mother of Lorcan, Sheafra and Cormac. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Rosaleen and her brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Michael, Ger, Dermot, Ciaran and Alan, and sister Esther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Paul's Oratory, Baltinglass, Saturday 4th January from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from there on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, for 1pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

May Frances Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Agnes MOORE (née Dunne)

Ashfield Park, Naas, Kildare



Sister of the late P.J.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamie, daughter Jackie, sons David, Declan, Diarmuid and Daragh, daughters-in-law Teresa, Mary, Tina and Deirdre, brother Séan, grandchildren Conor, Óisin, Danial, Sarah, Stephen, Niamh, Dearbhla, Eoin, Kaitlinn and Conlan, great grandchildren Rory and Matthew, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law,cousins, nieces,nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mary ROONEY (née McGlynn)

Stephenstown South, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Cathy Ann, son-in-law James, grandchildren Hayden, Killian, Stephen, Eric and Conor, nieces, neohews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Sunday from 4pm with Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Shane Griffin

Church View, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Son of the late Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Hayley Ann and her mother Sylvia, sister Ciara and Maria, brother Patrick, brother in law Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

May Shane rest in peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "Care leavers Ireland". Donations box in church and in funeral home.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) PLANT (née Farrell)

Rathmichael, Shankill, Dublin / Broadford, Kildare



PLANT (née Farrell) (Rathmichael, Shankill, Co Dublin late of Carnamucklagh, Broadford, Co Kildare) January 1, 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness. Margaret (Peg), beloved wife of the late Willy, loving mother of Caroline, Suzanne and Thomas. Sadly missed by her children, adored grandchildren Mark and Sinéad, great-granddaughters Emily and Sophie, her brother Paul, the extended family and friends.

Reposing Friday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 3pm to 5pm with removal to St. Anne’s Church, Shankill arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral Saturday, after 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Broadford, Co Kildare.

May she rest in peace.