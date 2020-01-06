Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 6 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Edwards

Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare



Edwards, Christopher (Christy), Moyglare, Maynooth and late of Highfield, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, January 3rd 2020, suddenly at his house in Nagle Court, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lily, daughter Sharon, son Philip, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Padraic, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Terry, sister Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary[May] Morris (née Byrne)

Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow Town, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Formerly St John's, Castledermot and Graney. In the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home in her 107th year. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Rose, son-in-law Tom, brother Larry, grand-daughters Julie, Kay & Kay's husband Bill, great -grand -children Anistacia and Thomas &Thomas's wife Sofie, and great- great- grandchildren Noah & Isabella [Australia],cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm Monday and Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday Morning at 10:15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Cliff Casey

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Husband of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving son Ian and his daughter in law Dearbhla, daughter Triona and her partner Paul, grandchildren Ailbhe and Siún, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Cliff Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10-30am to arrive at The Dominican College Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "the Alzheimer's Society, Kildare branch ". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Philip Shiels

Celbridge, Kildare



SHIELS, Philip (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and ex. C&AG Office) January 4th., 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Dearly loved husband of Ann and much loved father of Conor and loving Granddad to Alex; Philip will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, sisters Eileen and Bernadette, brothers Michael and Patrick, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.



Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (January 7th) from 4 o’c with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6 o’c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning (January 8th) at 11 o’c, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House Private please.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Marian Finucane Clarke

Kildare



Finucane Clarke, Marian, Punchestown, Co. Kildare, January 2nd 2020. Peacefully, at home. Loving wife of John and mother of Jack and the late Sinéad. Will be dearly missed by her loving family, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, on Tuesday 7th for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by private burial. No flowers, by request.

"Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann."