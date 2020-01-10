Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 10 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Kearns

Wodlands, Castledermot, Kildare



Passed away peacefully in Naas Hospital.Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick.Deeply regretted by her loving son John, grandchildren Sean,Niall,David and Martina, great-grandchildren Dara,Ciara,Eoin and Nathan,relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her residence from 12noon on friday with Rosary at 8pm Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to The Church Of The Assumption Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am.Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.Family Flowers only please Donations if desired to Castledermot St.Vincent de paul.Donation Box in Church.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) BEHAN

The Elms, Cutbush, The Curragh, Kildare



BEHAN James (Jim), (The Elms, Cutbush, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) Retd. Military Police - 7th January 2020 (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Suzanna, James and Kirsten, brother John, sisters Mary, Brigid and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended members of the Behan and Dowling families, relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R56 TX05) on Friday from 5 o’clock with prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind of Ireland. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Albert McKeown

Garavogue, Donadea, Kildare / Glen-of- Imaal, Wicklow



Albert McKeown, Garavogue, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of The Glen of Imaal, Co. Wicklow, 9th January 2020, at Naas General Hospital; brother of the late Vincent; Sadly missed by his brother Ronald, sister Florence, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to Brannockstown Baptist Church, Brannockstown, Co. Kildare, on Saturday for 2.30pm. Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

“At Rest”

The death has occurred of Mary Morrin (née Murray)

Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



Formerly, 5 Plewman's Terrace, Athy. Wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Lisa. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, Patrick's partner Catherine, grandchildren Logan and Lousie, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Mary Davison

Catherinstown, Leixlip, Kildare / Dunboyne, Meath



Mary, Catherinstown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Killarkin, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, January 7th 2020, unexpectedly at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Elizabeth, brother John, sister-in-law Paula, nieces Jessica, Freya, Emma, Eve, Jean and her nephew Jack, relatives and her many good friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4 o' clock until 8 o' clock. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Peter's Church of Ireland, Dunboyne, Co. Meath for 1 o' clock Funeral Service, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

"Peace Perfect Peace"