Co Kildare Obituaries for today Monday, 13 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Maura BUTLER (née Hall)

Ballymany, Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare



BUTLER (née Hall) Maura (Ballymany, Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 10th January 2020 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Aidan, Arthur and Stephen, daughter Geraldine, daughters-in-law Dympna, Sharon and Fran, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, sisters Joan and Kay, brothers Richard, Tommy and John, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Maria Ann Byrne

Belan, Moone, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael (Tony), son Peter, daughter Pauline, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe Dunne

Woolfstown, Rathmore, Kildare



Dunne Joe (Joseph) Woolfstown, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare. January 12th 2020. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the Staff of the Millbrook Manor Nursing Home, Saggart. Husband of the late Maura and father of Áine, John, Paschal, Eugene, Maureen and the late Paul. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Gertie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Monday from 2.00pm with removal Monday evening to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel, arriving for 7.00pm Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fr. PH Farrelly

Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Formerly Drehid, Carbury. Peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home Kinnegad. Brother of the late Terry, Dunfierth, Enfield, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sheila and Gladys, brother-in-law Fred, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews Patrick & Terry, niece Fiona, friend Michael, the Archbishop, Priests of the Archdiocese of Birmingham, his former Parishioners, relatives and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal to Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 6.30pm, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan KELLY

Pinewood Close, Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare



KELLY Brendan (Pinewood Close, Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 10th January 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, children Brian, Finnian, Seán and Ruth, daughters-in-law Farah, Amanda and Rachael, brothers Michael, Frank and Ger, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandson Tadhg, granddaughter Teagan, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Brendan Rest in Peace



Reposing at his home on Monday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium to arrive at 12.20 o'clock.



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of David KENNEDY

Fettercairn, Dublin / Kildare



KENNEDY David (Fettercairn, Dublin 24 and formerly of Co. Kildare) January 11th, 2020 - (peacefully) at Mater Hospital. Beloved son of Rose and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, Ma, Da, brothers Michael and Stephen, sisters Susan, Angela and Martina, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to The Mater Foundation (www.mater.ie)

Funeral arrangements to be finalised, please re-check RIP on Monday afternoon 13th January 2020.

“May he rest in peace”





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McFadden (née Armstrong)

Main Street, Monasterevin, Kildare



Predeceased by her husband Ivor. Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, son in law Ian, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including the staff and residents in Oghill Nursing home.

At Peace

Reposing at her daughter Margaret and son in law Ian's home at Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Co Kildare (eircode W34 N243) on Sunday from 3:00pm with prayers at 8:00pm. Removal on Monday, Jan 13th, at 1:00pm for funeral service in St John's Church, Monasterevin at 2:00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.