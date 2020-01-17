Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 17 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Delia Sex (pictured) Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Sex (née Mullen) Delia, (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 16th January 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home, in her 92nd year. Loving wife of the late Willie and much loved mum of Tom, Mary, Bernie, John, Cathryn and Bill, nanny to Lena, Liz, Becky, Louise, Sarah (in heaven), Shane, Oisín, Mary, Ellen, Eoin, Gary, Mark, Luke, Jenny and Nikki, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law Kieran, Rory and Sandy, daughters-in-law Ger, Bernie and Bernie, great-grandson Max, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends. Sadly missed by all her loving family.

May Delia Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Friday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock: http://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-webcam/

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Dowling

Old Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare



Thomas (Tommy) Dowling, Old Coneyboro, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his daughters Angela and Tina, son Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday 16th from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary which starts at 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning from Thompson’s Funeral Home at 10.45am to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Michael's (New) Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Donation box at funeral Home and at the Church.

The death has occurred of Tom Delahunt

Main Street, Buttevant, Cork / Athy, Kildare



Tom Delahunt

Main Street, Buttevant and late of Johnstown Maganey, Athy Co Kildare.

The death has taken place of Tom who passed away peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Thornhill) and much loved father of Tom and Mary his adored grandchildren Emma, Rachel, Tom and Daniel, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Laura, brother of the late Ned, Jack and Mary, nieces,relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing in O' Keeffe's Funeral Home Bank Place, Buttevant on Friday evening from 6 30pm to 7 45pm, followed by Rosary and removal to St Mary's Church, Buttevant,

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm, Funeral afterwards to St Brigids Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) HAND (née Fitzharris)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



HAND (née Fitzharris) Patricia (Pat) (Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin 14) January 15, 2020 – at Blanchardstown Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Des and loving mother of Philip, Michael and Gail. She will be very sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Simon, Luke and Robbie, daughters-in-law Anne and Ella, nieces, especially Kym, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Dolphin’s Barn, SCR, on Friday evening, January 17, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 18, at 10am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

"May she rest in peace"

The death has occurred of Lesley Prendergast (née Daly)

Erindale, Friarstown, Kildare / Skibbereen, Cork



Formerly of Skibbereen, Co. Cork

Peacefully at home. Mother of the late Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, daughters Andrea, Penny, Louise, Anne, Norma, Amanda and Natasha, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Eileen and Beryl, sister-in-law Una, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lesley Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4 pm on Sunday and Monday with prayers both nights at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at the Carmelites Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Private cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.

House private at all times please.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Gannon (née Greene)

Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Westmeath / Maynooth, Kildare / Drumcondra, Dublin / Sligo



Gannon (nee Greene), Bernadette, Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Drumcondra, Dublin and Sligo, January 14th 2020, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, beloved wife of the late Eamonn, deeply regretted by her loving sons Brendan, Kevin and Brian, daughter Orla, son-in-law Steve, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Lia, sister Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Donation box in church. For all enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors (045868230).

The death has occurred of James O'KEEFFE

The Waterfront Apartments, Naas, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



O’Keeffe (The Waterfront Apartments, Naas and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin) - Jan 14, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, James, beloved husband of the late Christina and dear father of Brian, Jimmy and Lisa; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897 397.

“May He Rest In Peace”