Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 17 January, 2020

The death has occurred of David (Dave) FARRELL

Celbridge, Kildare



FARRELL, David (Dave) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 16th., 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family, at The Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father of Lee and Kelly. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Bridgie, sister Margaret, brother Gerard, brother-in-law Tony, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Anne Grant (née Loughran)

7 Dukes Lane, Armagh City, Armagh / Dublin / Kildare



Grant (nee Loughran), Armagh 16th January 2020, Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Anne, Beloved Wife of the Late John (RIP) and Loving Mother to Brian, 7 Dukes Lane Armagh BT618AU. Annes Remains Will Repose at her Late Home from 7.00pm this evening, Friday until Removel Sunday at 9.45 for 10.30 Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Cathedral, Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on Her Soul Very Deeply Regretted by Her Sorrowing Son, Daughter in Law, Bernadette, Grandsons, Darragh and Conor, Sisters, Maura and Eileen, her many good friends and Entire Family Circle.

Family Flowers only Please by her own request.

The death has occurred of John SHIELS

Church View, Suncroft, Kildare



SHIELS John (Church View, Suncroft, Co. Kildare) - 17th January 2020. Predeceased by his son Eamon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son John, daughters Marie, Susan and Sandra,, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers andd sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tom Delahunt

Main Street, Buttevant, Cork / Athy, Kildare



Tom Delahunt

Main Street, Buttevant and late of Johnstown Maganey, Athy Co Kildare.

The death has taken place of Tom who passed away peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Thornhill) and much loved father of Tom and Mary his adored grandchildren Emma, Rachel, Tom and Daniel, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Laura, brother of the late Ned, Jack and Mary, nieces,relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing in O' Keeffe's Funeral Home Bank Place, Buttevant on Friday evening from 6 30pm to 7 45pm, followed by Rosary and removal to St Mary's Church, Buttevant,

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm, Funeral afterwards to St Brigids Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) HAND (née Fitzharris)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



HAND (née Fitzharris) Patricia (Pat) (Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin 14) January 15, 2020 – at Blanchardstown Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Des and loving mother of Philip, Michael and Gail. She will be very sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Simon, Luke and Robbie, daughters-in-law Anne and Ella, nieces, especially Kym, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Dolphin’s Barn, SCR, on Friday evening, January 17, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 18, at 10am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

"May she rest in peace"

The death has occurred of Lesley Prendergast (née Daly)

Erindale, Friarstown, Kildare / Skibbereen, Cork



Formerly of Skibbereen, Co. Cork

Peacefully at home. Mother of the late Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, daughters Andrea, Penny, Louise, Anne, Norma, Amanda and Natasha, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Eileen and Beryl, sister-in-law Una, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lesley Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4 pm on Sunday and Monday with prayers both nights at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at the Carmelites Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Private cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.

House private at all times please.