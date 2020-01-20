Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 20 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Lawler (née Pendergast)

1192 Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the Late James. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Andrew and James, daughters Kathleen, Theresa and Betty, sister Josie, brother William, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 Py98) from 10am on Tuesday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus Mc Closkey

Connaught Street, Kilcock, Kildare / Dungiven, Derry



Peacefully after a short illness. Seamus, beloved father of Fiona, Noleen, Peter, Seamus and Yvonne. Sadly missed by Sheila and their grandchildren Brian, Lauren, Nathan, Tom, Jack, Taylor, Rían, Ruby, Adam, Eric, John and Zoe-Ann, son-in-law Nic, daughter-in-law Anna, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Monday (20th) from 6pm to 9pm and on Tuesday at Seamus and Anna's home, Connaught Street from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1pm to Mt Jerome Crematorium arriving for 2.30pm cremation for family and close friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Anna MORRIN (née Rainford)

Ladytown, Newbridge, Kildare



Morrin (nee Rainford), Anna, Ladytown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, January 19th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Ross and Jamie, daughter Aisling, and their partners, brother Liam, sisters Jayne and Susan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (eircode W12CX34) on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) DOHERTY (née Healy)

Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully, after a short illness. Loving mother of Mark, Paul and Eoin, adored grandmother to Juliet and John, mother in law to Genevieve and sister to Betty, Peggy, Eddie, Dave, Tommy and the late Mary. Sadly missed all by her family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Monday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Jack DOYLE

72 Pearse Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Jack Doyle of 72 Pearse Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of “The Forge”, Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on January 18th, 2020, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Anna, loving father of Eddie, Robert, Liz and Clare and adored grandfather of Ross, Tara, Ivan, Howard, Heidi, Jack, Becky, Nathan, Matthew and Grace .

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Roderick, daughters-in-law Margaret and Shannon, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 12 noon on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.45a.m to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for cremation service at 2p.m

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

The death has occurred of Sean (Patrick John) FARRINGTON

Slieverue, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Beloved husband of Lettie and father of Fintan, Niall, Dermot, Annemarie and the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Mick, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Carmel, January and Emma, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace at 7.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

"May He Rest In Peace"