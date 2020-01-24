Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 24 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Angela Dempsey

Sheane, Rathangan, Kildare



Angela Dempsey, Sheane, Rathangan, Co. Kildare 22nd January 2020 at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Tess. Will be greatly missed by her loving family, Rita, Pat, Irene, Teresa, Peter, Mary-Rose, Claire, Mark and Ursula, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephew,extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home Friday (24th January) from 4 pm until 8 pm with rosary at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday morning (25th January) at 11 am in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Family flowers only.

House Private Saturday morning.

The death has occurred of Owen Doyle

St. John's, Castledermot, Kildare / Bunclody, Wexford



Formerly Bunclody, Co.Wexford. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his brothers, sisters and grandchild Alan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, children Peter, Eugene, Clare, Catherine, Deirdre and Gillian, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law John, Dean, Jonathan and Gerry, sister Evelyn Tobin, grandchildren Donna, Owen, Paul, Tony, James, Teresa, Aidan, Brendan, Ryan, Kara, Evan and Karl, 11 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY OWEN REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Friday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday Morning at 10:40am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Bunclody. Family Flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to the Nephrology Dept., Tallaght (Kidney Clinic). Donation Box in Church.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON SATURDAY MORNING PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Anthony) REILLY

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Lobinstown, Meath



REILLY Joseph (Anthony), (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Lobinstown, Co. Meath) - 22nd January 2020 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Joseph, husband of the late Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Rita, sons Seán and Tony, son-in-law Howard, daughter-in-law Tish, grandchild Sophie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joseph Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Saturday morning from 9.30 o'clock with Removal at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) BEHAN

Celbridge, Kildare



BEHAN (Killeenlea, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 21st. 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. William (Bill), beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty), cherished father of Christine, Paul, Alan and Joanna, devoted grandfather of Ciara, Adam and Cian and dear brother of Pat, Frank and the late Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, Christine’s partner Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on (Thursday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Friday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosario COONEY (née Browne)

Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen, nieces Catherine and Emer, nephews Dominic and Brendan, grand-nieces and grand-nephews Stephen, Ciara, Luke, Dáire, Saoirse, Seán, Rachel, Alannah, Fionn and Senan, members of the Cooney family, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St, Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis"

The death has occurred of John Finnan

Emily Square, Athy, Kildare / Galbally, Tipperary



Finnan (Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly Galbally, Co. Tipperary) on January 22nd 2020, John, peacefully and surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Claire. Predeceased by his beloved son John. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Emer, Ciara and Mary, his sister Mary, sons-in-law Eoin, Ken and Steven and his cherished grandchildren Alastair, Jack, Archie, Joshua, Toby and Hannah. Also sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Friday (24th January) with prayers at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (25th January) followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Hickey

Aylmer Park, Naas, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Hickey Bernard (Barney), 21st January 2020 (late of Aylmer Park, Naas and Killinarden, Tallaght) peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare; beloved husband of Kathleen loving dad of Geraldine, Alan and Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Jade, Caoilinn, Nadine and Jake, great-grandson Archie, daughters-in-law Martina and Fiona, son-in-law Pat, brother Leo, sisters Esther, Bernadette and Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday from 4pm to 6pm with family in attendance. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St. Agnes’ Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland. Donation box in Church.