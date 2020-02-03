Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 3 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Christy MAUGHAN

Newtown, Celbridge, Kildare / Ballinrobe, Mayo



Maughan (Newtown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, formerly of Cregmore, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and An Garda Síochána) – Jan 31, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Christy, beloved husband of Bridie and dear father of Emer, Kathleen, Chris, Fergus and Finola; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons-in-law Edward, Jer and Lar, daughters-in-law Linda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode W23 HT9Y) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 11.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Donacomper Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of John Boland

Mainham, Clane, Kildare



Boland, John, Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare, February 1st 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, sadly missed by his loving wife Julia, daughter Margaret, sons Michael, Sean and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Gwen and Rita, and partners Rosín and Martin, grandchildren Chris, Aisling, Zak, Ben, Ella, Mya and Ruby, great grandson Harris, sister Kathleen, brothers Tommy and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 5pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11am to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends Of Naas Hospital.

For all enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors (045868230)

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Lawler

Portersize House, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare



Michael (Mick) Lawler, Portersize House, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. February 1st 2020,peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Kathleen (Kay), Son Michael jnr., Daughter Anne, Daughter-in-law Sinead, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy from 4 oclock on Monday 3rd with prayers at 8 oclock. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to The Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

May Michael Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Kay (Catherine) STAPLETON (née Devoy)

Leixlip, Kildare



Stapleton, (née Devoy), Kay (Catherine), Leixip, Co. Kildare, February 2nd 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving children, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Pat, darling mother of Helen, Susan, Brian, Siobhan, Louise and Geraldine, sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Attracta, sons-in-law John, Ivor, Gerry and John, adored grandchildren Neal, Aoife, Emma, David, Kate, Stephen, Matthew, Sarah-Louise, Roisin, Ellen and Lauren, and great-grandchildren Sean, Joey, Darragh, JP, Xavi and Connie, beloved sister of Pat and Seamus, and the late Maura, Michael, Una and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family, especially cousin Benny, and her wonderful friends.



Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin (Raj) CURTIS

Naas, Kildare



Curtis (Naas) – Jan 31, 2020, (unexpectedly), Martin (Raj), beloved husband of the late Una and dear father of Anne, Martin, Lorraine, Gabby (deceased), Jimmy (deceased), Jenny, Sinead, Tara, Mikaela and Brandon; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Ruth Nelson

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Nelson, Ruth, Barrogstown, Maynooth and late of St. Catherine's Lodge, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, January 31st 2020, peacefully at St. Frances Hospice, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas McAuley, daughter Suzanne (O' Hagan), grandson Aidan Flanagan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Service, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Frances Hospice, Blanchardstown.