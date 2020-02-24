Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 24 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Anthony & Nuala Connor (née Geraghty)

Kilcock, Kildare



Anthony (Tony) d.17/12/2019 and his wife Nuala (nee Geraghty) d.06/11/2016 Derby, England and formerly of Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

The Geraghty family regretfully announce that the remains of Tony and Nuala will arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock on Wednesday, 26th February, for Mass at 12 noon. Interment of ashes to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Nuala, the daughter of Bill and Lillian Geraghty is survived by her brothers, Michael and Liam and sister Marion. She was predeceased by her brother Pat and sister Irene.

May Tony and Nuala Rest In Peace.

Instead of flowers, we respectfully request that donations in their memory be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Bernie McMahon (née Talbot)

French Furze Grove, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Droimnin Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Sean and son Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Siobhan, Ann, Paul, Ronan, Grainne and Eoin, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie rest in peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 4 pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15 am to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Funeral Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Neill (née White)

1484 Castlepark, Kildangan, Kildare



Beloved wife of Martin and much loved mother of Rita, Sharon, Donna, Martin, and Jason. Predeceased by her sisters Phylis and Esther. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday fron 12:00 noon with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am to arrive at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for 11:15am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Diane Browne (née Muldoon)

Dunmurraghill, Donadea, Kildare



Browne (nee Muldoon), Diane, Dunmurraghill, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 22nd 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jock, daughter Sharon, sons Brian and Joseph, grandchildren, son in law Anthony, daughters in law Geraldine and Fiona, brother, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Hugh Harney

Newtown Great, Naas, Kildare



Harney Hugh, Newtown Great, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Dunlavin Nursing Home. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. February 23rd 2020. Son of the late Lorcan and May. Brother of Agnes, Laurence, Marcella, Michael, Tom, Malachy, Anthony, Mary, Joe and Anna. Will be dearly missed by his family, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Hugh Rest In Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91 YN79 on Monday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the funeral home and the church.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus' Church, Staplestown for 11 funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown.