Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 28 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Nora Thompson (née O'Neill)

Leixlip, Kildare / Kiltimagh, Mayo



Thompson Nora (née O’Neill) (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyglass, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo) February 25th. 2020, (peacefully), at Beaumont Hospital, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Fred, dear mother of Peter, Philip, Leonard, Fiona, Emily and Ben and loving sister to Dympna and Ann. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren Callan, Nathan, Aadam, Ava, Elaina, Dylan and Laragh, daughters-in-law Charlene and Sarah, partners Andrew and Carel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday Evening (28th. February) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning (29th. February) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The St. James’s Hospital Foundation. www.supportstjames.ie.

The death has occurred of Ruth Boland

Newbridge, Kildare



BOLAND Ruth (Kildare) - February 27th 2020 (peacefully) at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her sister Joyce (Whelehan). Beloved sister, aunt and friend. Ruth will be sadly missed by her sister Patricia (Bannan), brothers Denis and Anthony, brothers-in-law Harry and Enda, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Valerie, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and her many dear friends.

May Ruth Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Co. Kildare (Eircode W12 W584) on Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 12.20pm.

Family flowers only please.

“I did it my way”

The death has occurred of Rita Norton (née Malone)

Roseberry Court, Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



Formerly of Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Sadly missed by her loving children Linda, David and John, son-in-law Dean, daughters-in-law Sinead and Ami, her six grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Rita Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Helen COTTER

Ballingeary, Cork / Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin



COTTER Helen (Ballingeary, Co. Cork, Waterloo Road, Dublin and late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 22nd February 2020. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sisters Liam, Con, Joan, Marie and Esther, nieces and nephews Suzie, Mervin and Stephanie, sisters-in-law Catherine and Christine, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Mary Dempsey (née Lalor)

Ballagh, Monasterevin, Kildare, W34 TD54



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Naas General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Reunited with her late husband Peter (P). Cherished and devoted mother of Margaret, Catherine, Geraldine and Frank. Deeply regretted by Frank's fiance Orla, brothers John and Jim, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, large circle of friends and very kind neighbours.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (eircode W34 TD54) on Wednesday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 11am with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation Box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Nancy Somers (née Jordan)

Ballintine Lane, Kilmeague, Kildare / Rialto, Dublin



Formerly of Rialto, & Oldbawn, Tallaght.

Peacefully at Craddock House Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving sons Shane, Roy and Glen, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy rest in peace

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Thursday, with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am, to arrive at the Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.