Deaths in Co Kildare - March 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Frank Brennan

1099 Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare, R14 N934



Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons, daughter, grandchildren, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace.

Privately reposing at his home and removal by Malone's Funeral Directors for funeral Mass on Wednesday, 18th March, in St. Michael's Parish Church. Mass followed by public burial at 12.30pm in St. Michael's New Cemetery in Athy.

House strictly private.

Please note that, given the Covid-19 outbreak and the current guidelines from the HSE, we are limiting mass attendees to 100 people maximum and we are asking people to refrain from shaking hands. We are also asking people to use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies as there will be no condolence books available. We are making these requests with the agreement of Frank's family. Thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Clarke

Castledermot, Kildare



The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Clarke, Castledermot, Kildare, March 14th, 2020. Formerly of Drumcondra. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Darling husband of Derry for 64 years and adored father of Jonathan, Russell, Greg, Nick and Sarah. He will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon Wednesday 18th in The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone, Co. Kildare, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. In line with current public health advice we will keep the house private.

"What will survive of us is love"

The death has occurred of Stephen McCarthy

Rathbride, Curragh, Kildare



McCarthy, Rathbride, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. March 13th 2020. Stephen, predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly mourned by his loving mother Mary, his brother Peter, his sisters Alyson, Sally and special friend Belinda, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Fiona, nephews Jack and William, relatives and his many friends.

A celebration of Stephen's life will be announced at at later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The death has occurred of Mary Mooney (née Rafferty)

Rahan, Edenderry, Kildare / Kinnegad, Meath / Edenderry, Offaly



Late of Colehill, Kinnegad.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, wife of the late Paddy. deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Caroline, Jannette, Cora & Patricia, grand-children, great grand-child, brother, sons in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for family only, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, to take place in St Mary's Church, Broadford, this Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballyboggan Cemetery at 12.45 approx.

If you wish to pass on your condolences, please use the online condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Victor Hill (Vic) Murphy

Celbridge, Kildare



The death has occurred of Victor Hill Murphy (Vic), Celbridge and late of Orlando, Florida and Loveland, Colorado and Amstelveen, Netherlands, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the nurses of St Bridgid's Hospice, Kildare, and the Daffodil & public health nurses, on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons Lucas, Patrick, Ronan and Cian, Mother Robin, Siblings Eva, Sarah, Robert, and Ed, grandchildren Avery and Adrien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours, work colleagues and very many wonderfully supportive friends.

May he rest in peace.

Regrettably, in light of the current health crisis, we have been advised that the house and funeral service should be limited to relatives. We would hope to hold a memorial event celebrating Vic's life in the future after the current health measures subside.

We're foregoing a physical condolences book to avoid any health risks but messages are welcome in the condolences section below.Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society and/or St Brigid's Hospice, Kildare would be much appreciated.

Finally, we'd like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who have assisted and supported Vic and the family over the past few months.

The death has occurred of Seán NAUGHTON

Leixlip, Kildare / Marino, Dublin



NAUGHTON Seán (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Marino, Dublin) February 25th, 2020, in Tenerife, Spain beloved husband of Noreen and dear father of Martin; Seán will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brother Eamonn, sisters Mary, Geraldine, Bernie, Anna May and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Saturday evening (March 14th) between 4pm and 6pm.

To comply with Government Guidance on Covid-19 a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11.00 o’c (March 16th) in The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Please note webcast facility available to view the Mass at http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

You may also leave condolences below. No flowers please, donation, if desired, to to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ben) Morrison (née Turley)

Woodview, Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marian (Keenan), sons Billy, Peter, Thomas, Francis and John, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Eileen, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernadette Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, on Monday. Anybody wishing to pay to respects to the family can do so after the service at Barrettstown Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm.