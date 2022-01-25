'You’re all cowards' - Impatient Tyson Fury slams rivals as he waits on next opponent

Tyson Fury has branded rivals Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk “wet lettuces” and “cowards” – among other things – in a series of foul-mouthed videos.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, has hit out at his fellow fighters as he waits impatiently to learn who his next opponent will be.

The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

The matter is complicated, however, as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk, having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.

There have been reports Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the sort.

Whyte, meanwhile, is reportedly involved in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

The uncertainty is clearly frustrating Fury, who is in training and keen to get his next fight lined up.

“I’m ready to fight this weekend,” said Fury in a video posted on his Twitter feed. “I’ve been training three weeks. How long does a man need to train?

“Joshua is a coward, Usyk is a p***y and Dillian Whyte doesn’t want to fight. If you can prove me wrong, get to f****** fighting. You’re all cowards. You’re all bum dossers. Either fight or do one, you pack of wet lettuces.”

In a follow-up post soon after, he said: “I’m just going to keep videoing until one of these cowards decides to fight. You’re all cowards, s***house bums. I don’t care who I fight – AJ, Usyk, Dillian Whyte, or any of them. Fight me.

“I am the best man that has ever lived and you’re all coward bum dossers. I’ll annihilate the lot of you and destroy you. Come and fight.”

These videos came after an earlier post in which Fury spoke about how his patience was being tested.

He said: “Tick tick effing tick tock is the subject of today,” he said. “Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me, is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”

Fury was last in action in September when he beat Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to retain his title.