27 Apr 2022

Premier League Darts in Dublin: Preview, fixtures and TV schedule

Premier League Darts in Dublin: Preview, fixtures and TV schedule.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

27 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

The Cazoo Premier League Darts return to the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday for the first time since 2019.

PREVIEW

The Irish public can enjoy a night at the darts this week when the world's best players take to the 3Arena stage on Thursday night.

Welsh native Jonny Clayton currently leads the way on the Premier League table after defeating Michael van Gerwen on Night 11 in Aberdeen.

World number one and current world champion Peter Wright will be among the names on showcase in Dublin. Wright, who is fourth in the league standings, will clash with Clayton in front of a sold-out 3Arena.

LEAGUE STANDINGS

Below is the current league table going into Night 12 in Dublin:

FIXTURES ON THE NIGHT

The quarter-final fixtures on the night include:

  • James Wade v Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen
  • Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
  • Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright

Semi-final fixtures:

  • Wade or van Gerwen v Price or Cullen
  • Smith or Anderson v Clayton or Wright

WHERE TO WATCH

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Thursday, April 28.

