Boxing: Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst reach World Championship finals

Irish boxers Lisa O'Rourke (Right) and Amy Broadhurst (Left) have reached the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship finals in Istanbul.
Dundalk native Amy Broadhurst defeated Indian fighter Parveen in a 4:1 split decision in Wednesday's semi-final to secure a place in Thursday's final of the light welterweight (60-63kg) division. Broadhurst will face Algeria's Imane Khelif in the final.
Roscommon boxer Lisa O'Rourke also earned a place in Thursday's light middleweight final after defeating Turkey's Sema Caliskan 5:0 in Wednesday's semi-final clash.
The 20-year-old will come up against Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique in the 70kg gold medal decider.
The pair are the first Irish female boxers since Kellie Harrington to have reached a World Championship final. Along with Harrington, Katie Taylor is the only other female boxer to make it to the final of a World Championship.
