There have been many victorious women who have triumphed in Irish sport down through the years, from the past successes of Sonia O'Sullivan to the numerous present day Irish females who continue to reach high standards in their various sports.

Here, we take a look at some of the current influential women in Irish sport:

RACHAEL BLACKMORE

Rachael Blackmore is the most successful Irish female jockey of all time. The 2021 RTÉ Sports Person of the Year and BBC World Sport Star of the Year, who hails from County Tipperary, has placed her name in the horse racing history books with her memorable victories in National Hunt racing. Some of Blackmore's most recent achievements include conquering the 2021 Grand National with Minella Times when she became the first woman champion in the race's history. She also picked up the 2021 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle crown on board Honeysuckle before she completed the triple crown by winning the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup riding A Plus Tard in March.