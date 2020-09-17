Co Laois venue for next year's Ploughing Championships

The NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh, following an NPA Executive meeting this evening, is delighted to announce that next year’s National Ploughing Championships will take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois on Sept 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th, 2021.

Ms McHugh said:“It is a particularly special year as we will be celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the National Ploughing Championships and hosting the World Contest with international competitors and visitors from over 20 countries."

She said:"The site in Ratheniska is ideal as it has all of the criteria to qualify as an excellent location with great ploughing ground, easy accessible road network combined with a beautiful scenic setting in the middle of Ireland."

Ms McHugh said:"Given the year that everyone has experienced it is wonderful to announce some positive news and with hope we look forward to welcoming everyone to next year’s ‘Ploughing’ in County Laois.”

Ploughing’s Chief Organiser and World Ploughing General Secretary Anna Marie McHugh said “ I would first of all like to take this opportunity to thank all involved for making this year’s digital ploughing such a success this week under unchartered & unprecedented circumstances,and it is with great delight we welcome all of our international colleagues, ploughers & friends to such a fantastic venue for next year’s 68th World Ploughing Contest in Ratheniska, Co Laois.”



















