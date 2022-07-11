Former Manchester United star set to manage MLS side

Ex-Manchester United star striker Wayne Rooney is set to rejoin his former team DC United as the club's manager.
The 36-year-old, who managed Derby County last season, has agreed personal terms with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit and will replace interim coach Chad Ashton.
Rooney, who played for DC United between 2018-19, made 559 appearances for Premier League side Manchester United - scoring an impressive 253 goals during his 13-year spell at the Red Devils.
ESPN has reported that the former Everton player will join the MLS club once the final details are sorted and he receives a work visa.
Wayne Rooney set to be appointed as new DC United manager, as per @MLSist scoop. Agreement now in place - after Rooney’s decision to leave Derby County days ago. #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022
Contracts being prepared - Rooney joined DC United as player in 2018 and he’s now back as head coach. pic.twitter.com/kxKH9ccNew
