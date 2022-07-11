Paul Pogba completes transfer to former club

The French man returns to the Italian giants on a free transfer following his £89 million move to the Red Devils in 2016.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has signed for his former club Juventus.
' ! @paulpogba is in ⚪️⚫️#POGBACK— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 11, 2022
The French man returns to the Italian giants on a free transfer following his £89 million move to the Red Devils in 2016.
The 29-year-old, who won the EFL Cup and Europa League during his second spell at Manchester United, will play in the Serie A once again - a league that Pogba has won twice before.
Juventus said: "Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more.
"Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier."
#POGBACK pic.twitter.com/2eCv6XhRrE— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 11, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.