22 Jul 2022

'Different striker' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp full of praise for new £85m signing

New signing Nunez scored four goals as a second-half substitute in Liverpool's 5-0 friendly victory over RB Leipzig.

22 Jul 2022 12:32 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the best way Darwin Nunez can dispel scrutiny about his price tag is by scoring goals.

The Reds boss said the Uruguay international, who joined this summer in what could be a club-record £85million move from Benfica, would not be a “normal human being” if he did not feel some pressure associated with the fee.

There had been some criticism on social media after the 23-year-old did not score in two 30-minute appearances in Liverpool’s first two pre-season friendlies in Thailand and Singapore but Nunez rectified that with four goals as a second-half substitute in the 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever,” said Klopp.

“They are all completely normal human beings and (when) the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden…

“This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.

“That’s (scoring) the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one.”

