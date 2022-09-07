Chelsea part ways with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have announced the departure of manager Thomas Tuchel following their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

Tuchel, who was appointed as Blues boss in in January 2021, guided the club to their first Champions League title in nine years when they defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

In a statement, released by the club, read: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Chelsea currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table - with three wins, one draw and two defeats in their opening six league fixtures.