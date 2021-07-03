Property Paradise: Site for a post-Covid retreat in the Slieve Blooms

Property Paradise: Site for a post-Covid retreat in the Slieve Blooms

The site for sale in the Slieve Blooms

Matt Dunne Auctioneer feels he has the ideal post Covid property for sale — a 10 acre parcel of land close to the top of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

The site map indicates there was a residence on the land up to 15 years ago before the owners decided to demolish it.

The views are panoramic and the presence of the River Glenlahan guarantees an unending water supply.

The lucky purchaser also gets advantage of 1/20th share of the adjoining 865-acre mountain. The land is part of a Special Area of Conservation and coupled with the ‘Hen Harrier’ grant guarantees an income of circa €6-7,000 per annum.

The elevated portion of the field comprises of circa six acres with the remainder sloping down to the River Glenlahan.

Mr Dunne says he is informed Laois County Council will look favourably upon any planning application with a Green Farming agenda, or an Eco Enterprise Project.

Offers in excess of €100,000 are invited.

The auction to be held on Friday, July 30, at 3pm.

Contact 057 8623349 or info@mattdunne.ie for further information.

