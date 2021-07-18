Property Watch: 54 acres of land near Athy, Co Kildare, for sale

Kilcrow, Athy: Holding of agricultural land on the market with an asking price of €750,000

The lands for sale

Jordan Auctioneers have just brought to the market a holding of agricultural land, 6km outside Athy, extending to circa 54.5 acres.

The property is surrounded by some of the best land in the county, according to the selling agent. It is close to a range of locations including Portlaoise (20km), Carlow (24km) and Newbridge (35km) and has good accessibility to both the M7 (25 minutes away) and M9 (20 minutes).

The entire holding extends to circa 54.5 acres. It is all in one division with access off the existing local road. The land is currently in arable use with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

Under the Soils of Co Kildare, they are classified as ‘Fontstown Series’ which are top quality suitable for any number of uses. There is also an extensive yard which provides:

l 2 x 7 span hay sheds — part concrete based and walled.

l Enclosed shed 60ft x 48ft concrete base and walled.

l Enclosed 45ft x 45ft shed.

According to Jordan’s, the property is suitable for any number of uses and would make an ideal out farm. There is potential to purchase the bungalow also and interested parties can discuss this in detail with the selling agents.

Further information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550 and a guide price of €750,000 is being issued with the sale.

