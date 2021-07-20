Kildare Property: Caragh land sells for €22,000 per acre

Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold 13 acres by online Auction on Thursday last.

Using the www.livestock.live.com platform, the property achieved a price of €290,000, equating to just over €22,000 per acre. The land is located close to the village of Caragh (1.5km) and easily accessible to a wide range of locations including Naas, Newbridge, Sallins, Clane and the M7.

The entire plot has extensive frontage onto the local road and was in four divisions, all in grass. It was described as very good quality land ideal for any number of uses with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

Speaking after the auction, Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents said that “there had been strong interest in the lands from the moment it went on the market with many of those enquiring hoping to obtain planning permission at some future date for the construction of a residence.

‘Parking space’

There were also enquiries from those sitting on cash deposits and looking for somewhere safe to ‘park money’.”

The purchaser was a solicitor acting in trust for an undisclosed client.