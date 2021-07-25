Osberstown House, Naas, contents up for auction

The contents of the long-time home of celebrity couple Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin — Osberstown House near Sallins — are going under the hammer.

Kilkenny-based auctioneer Fonsie Mealy is handling the July 27 sale of 600 lots including furniture, paintings, cerramics, chandeliers and light fittings.

The lots include a cased Banjo by McBrides which has a guide price of €300 to €500.

An extremely attractive 12-branch crystal chandelier, with eight lower arms and four upper arms, with festoons of crystal buttons and lustre drops above a bell terminal could fetch up to €2,000.

A Regency style carved mahogany settee, with reeded top rail and button back has a pre-auction estimate of €300.

One of the more unusual items in the sale is an antique chess set which could fetch almost €1,000.

An hand made gilded iron chess set, modelled in the mythical Celtic style, with original board, on an associated decorated black table of low proportions is also included in the auction.

The seven-bedroom Osberstown House near Sallins — a magnificent country house dating back to the 18th century — was bought by the couple in the 1990s. It went up for sale for a reported €2m price tag in 2019. The property remains for sale with Goffs Property company.

The property which was tastefully restored, is set on 17 acres and includes a ballroom, bar, wine cellar, gym and walled garden.

The three storey over basement period house was built in 1795.

It spans approximately 12,000 sq ft with many attractive and original features.

Antique salvaged building materials and decorative pieces were sourced both in Ireland and overseas.

The residence has a sweeping tree lined avenue leading to a gravelled parking area at the front of the house.

A separate entrance leads to the mews to the side of the main house.

The house was rewired, re-plumbed and refurbished to a very high standard.

Features

Other features include: billiard room, pantry, conservatory entrance hall, inner hall, drawing room, dining room, study, bar, mezzanine, sun room, master bedroom suite and guest bedroom suite.

A ballroom complements two large reception rooms.

The property also has a boardroom with roof garden.

The Mews has two self contained units, accessed via a shared entrance.