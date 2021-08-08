Property: Derelict residence and land in Ballybrittas sells for €360,000

Closeland, Ballybrittas
Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold a derelict residence with limestone yard and outbuildings, on circa 8.5 acres of land at Closeland, Ballybrittas, approximately 2km from the village of Killenard, 4.5km from Monasterevin and 15km from Portlaoise, by public auction on Friday, July 23.
Before an attendance of about 20 people with four active bidders the property achieved a price of €360,000. The successful purchaser is believed to have connections in the general area.
The property offers potential for someone looking for a holding in a good location. The yard had many original limestone buildings including coach houses and stables. There is also a hay barn with lean-to shed. The land is all in grass with extensive road frontage on two sides.
