Property: Stunning views of the Blessington Lakes for €670,000

Lacken Lodge, a spacious four-bedroomed bedroomed bungalow standing on an elevated site with panoramic views of the Blessington Lakes, has come on the market.

The property is located just 10 minutes from Blessington with its many shops, restaurants, schools and amenities, while also just 2km from Lacken village.

The residence is decorated is with the modern family in mind and attention has been paid to every detail creating a home filled with warmth and character. The living room is a beautiful large room with dual aspect wondows, flooded with light and enjoying views as far as the eye can see over the lakes.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two attic rooms.

An added bonus to this property is the separate garden cottage, which comprises hall, living room, kitchen, shower room and loft bedroom.

With the backdrop of the Wicklow mountains to rear and the picturesque lakes to front, this is truly an enviable location to call home.

This beautiful property comes with an asking price of €670,000 and viewings can be arranged with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly phone 045 866466 info@sfor.ie.

See more photos of the property below: