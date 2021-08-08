08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Property: Stunning views of the Blessington Lakes for €670,000

Lacken Lodge: Property between mountains and lakes with bonus garden cottage

Property: Stunning views of the Blessington Lakes for €670,000

The view from Lacken Lodge

Lacken Lodge, a spacious four-bedroomed bedroomed bungalow standing on an elevated site with panoramic views of the Blessington Lakes, has come on the market.

The property is located just 10 minutes from Blessington with its many shops, restaurants, schools and amenities, while also just 2km from Lacken village.

The residence is decorated is with the modern family in mind and attention has been paid to every detail creating a home filled with warmth and character. The living room is a beautiful large room with dual aspect wondows, flooded with light and enjoying views as far as the eye can see over the lakes.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two attic rooms.

An added bonus to this property is the separate garden cottage, which comprises hall, living room, kitchen, shower room and loft bedroom.

With the backdrop of the Wicklow mountains to rear and the picturesque lakes to front, this is truly an enviable location to call home.

This beautiful property comes with an asking price of €670,000 and viewings can be arranged with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly phone 045 866466 info@sfor.ie.

See more photos of the property below:

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media