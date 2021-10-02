Search

02/10/2021

Property Watch: Thirty-two acres of land at edge of Geashill village up for auction

On the market

Property Watch: Thirty-two acres of land at edge of Geashill village up for auction

The land for sale at Geashill

Reporter:

Reporter

Matt Dunne Auctioneers has been instructed by the representatives of the late Melvie O’Rourke to sell 32 acres of prime agricultural land at Ballydownan, Geashill, Co Offaly.

This compact holding has extensive road frontage onto the Cloneygowan/ Portarlington road (R420) and would ideally suit a one-off house subject to obtaining the necessary planning from Offaly County Council.

Mains water and electricity are close by. The land is currently divided into two fields of cereals and grass.

The land is being sold by public auction on Tuesday, October 12, at 3pm in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard.

Pre-register

The guide price is €300,000 or €9,375 per acre. All interested parties must register with the auctioneer’s office beforehand.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media