Kildare Property Watch: Historic Leinster Mills complex in Naas on market for €950,000

Online specialists BidX1 are guiding €950,000 for the Leinster Mills, a heritage property in a tranquil location at Osberstown on the outskirts of Naas town which boasts existing high-specification office accommodation as well as significant potential for further development.

Dating to 1790, the traditional stone and timber buildings cover more than 30,000 sq. ft, including a fully modernised three-storey annex and a detached mews building, both recently refurbished to provide more than 7,000 sq. ft of modern, high-spec office accommodation.

The mews office is currently let to Quattuor Ventures Ltd. on a 12-month licence from July 1, at a rent of €18,000 per annum. The remaining offices are currently vacant.

The old corn mill is arranged over five storeys, covering more than 20,000 sq ft., while additional buildings include various stables, outbuildings and courtyard sheds.

Notably, the existing Naas Town Development Plan provides for a specific sub-designation, ‘M1 Leinster Mills’, which allows for the sensitive re-use or redevelopment of the property.

The location is picturesque — a 2.4-acre site on the banks of the Grand Canal — but also well-connected, with surrounding occupiers like Kerry Group, State Street, the HSE and Aldi’s Headquarters, and close to both Millennium Park and the new Naas Community College.

The property benefits from more than 70 metres of road or canal frontage; the Royal Canal Greenway, a new walking and cycling trail connecting Maynooth with Longford town, runs alongside the site.

Gillian Earley, who is handling the sale for BidX1, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a unique, heritage property in a strategic location, with potential to develop an integrated commercial, residential and tourism complex.

“As one of the offices is already let, and the others are in perfect condition and ready for occupation, the property offers potential for a strong income stream prior to any additional development.”

Find out more

BidX1 are offering the property via private treaty, with more details available at bidx1.com.