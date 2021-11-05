Kildare Property Watch: 38 acres outside Sallins up for auction

Jordan Auctioneers are offering a superb land holding extending to a total of approximately 39 acres just outside Sallins in Co Kildare.

The property is in an excellent location close to Sallins (3.5km), Naas (6km), Clane (7km) and the M7 Motorway.

The entire is close to a number of golf clubs including Palmerstown House, Castlewarden Golf & Country Club, The K Club and Kileen Golf Club.

In addition to this Goffs Sales yard is a five-minute drive and there is excellent accessibility to the racecourses of Naas, The Curragh, Punchestown and Leopardstown.

The 38.4 acres (15.54 hectares) of good quality land is laid out in three large divisions with frontage onto the local road of about 500 metres.

There are natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout and this lots would also make an ideal site for a residence.

Jordan’s are quoting €12,000 per acre and the auction is scheduled for Wednesday, November 24 at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, unless previously sold.

Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 433550.