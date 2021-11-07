Search

Kildare Property Watch: Kilcullen industrial estate units on the market

Investment opportunity: Units are currently generating a rental income of €70,000 per annum

Jordan Auctioneers have just brought to the market what they describe as ‘a prime investment opportunity’ occupying an excellent location just off the Naas Road on the edge of Kilcullen Town Centre with good access to Dublin via the M9 and M7 Motorways.

The immediate surrounding area is predominantly commercial and residential in nature with nearby occupiers including Kaymed, CarveOn Leather, D & M Truck Engineering, Link Business Park, Dunleas Kia of Kilcullen.

The property at Kilcullen Industrial Estate comprises four detached commercial properties which provide eight individual units all with their own access. Seven of the units are currently occupied with one unit vacant. Each unit is fitted out in accordance with their use. Some of the units benefit from three phase power. Externally, there is concrete yard to the front for car parking and circulation with space to the rear of some of the units.

The subject site is zoned ‘Industry & Warehousing” in the Kilcullen Local Area Plan 2014 – 2020.

Yield

The holding is currently generating a rental income of circa €70,000 per annum with one unit vacant.

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan Auctioneers issuing a guide price of €650,000 for the entire which represents a very attractive yield of c 10.75%. Additional information is available through Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.

